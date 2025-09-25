Nothing screams "pop spectacle" quite like a grand entrance — the moment where the anticipation reaches a fever pitch before the audience finally glimpses the artist right before their very eyes.

However, it goes without saying that Lorde isn't your average pop star. At 9:02 p.m., a single laser beam of cool white light drew the audience's attention to the fact that she had already snuck onto the stage while the James Michael Mix of Alanis Morissette's "Crazy" played over the sound system, crouched in the dark on a platform that rose before the first strains of Virgin opener "Hammer" filled Scotiabank Arena last night (September 24).

In many ways, the Ultrasound Tour is the antithesis of the pop spectacle that has become so culturally dominant. Wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, sneakers and a long silver chain, Lorde's only costume changes happened on stage, when she stripped down to cobalt blue Calvin Klein boxers, bare feet, a sports bra and her duct-taped chest for "Man of the Year." (I feel weird about reducing chest binding to fashion, which many audience members emulated, but signifiers gaining new meanings, and normalization probably also has its benefits?)

Save for a few occasions when they encircled her, either standing or lying down, the singer-songwriter born Ella Yelich-O'Connor's bandmates played below stage-level in little enclaves. The platform was left solely to Lorde, flanked by two backup dancers — one of whom stood in as videographer during "GRWM," kneeling before the artist to broadcast shots of her abs to the screen's ever-changing angles, filters and frame sizes — in jeans and hoodies, who performed molasses-paced contemporary choreography.

The way the music runs through Lorde has always had a sort of perverse gravitas. While certainly not a dancer, she's definitely a mover — and her knee-jerk movements were uninhibited, whether bounding across the stage, writhing on the floor or strutting on a treadmill. The gym equipment appeared on stage during "Supercut," Lorde walking to the pulsing key stabs of the Melodrama highlight, eventually breaking into a jog before collapsing over the control panel. "In my head I do everything right," she repeated, and tried to exorcise the stubborn images out of her body in a cast of sweat; an act of escape we've all attempted, both in our heads and beyond.

"There's this thing travelling through all of us in this room," she remarked later ahead of "Liability," and after the very brief Solar Power section of the set, which wisely only included "Oceanic Feeling" and "Big Star." "We know the same stories, we live with the same big feelings."

Lorde went on, "I don't know what the fuck is going on in the world right now, to be honest with you. I am scared most of the time. But this means something." In that moment, with the arena full to the gills with girls in sequinned micro-shorts, former Tumblr teens in their old Brandy Melville ribcage muscle tees, parents and children, a wave of panic set in as it so often does — as though her articulation of the fear might somehow manifest something. But it was just a brief flicker, followed by something like peace; a circle completing itself from the last time the artist played Scotiabank Arena over seven years ago.

My roommate and I had taken the bus from Guelph, where we were in the last semester of our undergraduate degrees. We had met up with someone selling tickets online at the Indigo at the local mall to do the deal, so that she could see Run the Jewels and I could experience my beloved Melodrama live. That semester, I had been writing a paper on intertextuality in popular music about the way "Ribs" name-drops "Lover's Spit" by Broken Social Scene, which felt like it unlocked something for me. Because this — the songs that mean something to us, and the songs so meaningful to the people who made them that they couldn't help but name them — means something.

Sometimes, it feels too precious to prod at why, exactly, it means something. But that's the life I've chosen, the Sisyphean boulder I relish trying to roll up the hill, over and over and over again. I thought of it repeatedly during the Lorde show, wondering if words could ever be wrapped around the effect of when the aerated keyboard plinks married the low arrhythmic drum machine thumps in "Buzzcut Season," and the deliciously strange, sensual dancehall sample floated through the post-chorus of "Current Affairs."

Over the course of the 23-song set, the only time Lorde left the stage was during the penultimate "David," for which she donned a pair of light-up angel wings and walked through the audience on the floor, bringing together her not-so-humble beginnings as the gifted goth teen with dark lipstick who skyrocketed to fame in such a dizzying way that escaping the experience — let alone becoming an adult — unscathed would be impossible: "Uppercut to the throat, I was off guard / Pure heroine mistaken for featherweight."

"It's my job to show myself to you exactly as I am," she told the crowd. Now 28, she professes that she's a woman (except on the days when she's a man) — but, closing out the show by taking to the smaller B-stage at the other end of the floor for the first time to perform "Ribs," Lorde emphasized, "I still want 'em back, I want 'em back / The minds we had, the minds we had." As the whole place jumped along to the Pure Heroine track that has now finally gotten its flowers and "It feels so scary getting old" (still!) reverberated through the cavernous venue, it felt like we had all survived something to make it to this place.

According to the pop star, the Ultrasound Tour is about getting close to the edge. While in my experience, ultrasounds have previously only inspired new limits of bladder retention, Lorde's electromagnetic look inside has led to crafting a live music experience that seamlessly interweaves much of her discography in a way that feels intimately pared-down yet dynamic and emotionally charged, like coming home to your heart.