London, ON's premiere live music venue, the London Music Hall, has begun major renovation plans that will mark a new chapter in the venue's history as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Details of the London Music Hall renovation include an increased capacity in the hall, the introduction of a new entrance off of Dundas Street to offer improved accessibility and visibility, and a brand new addition to the London Music Hall complex: Comedy & Co., a comedy club that will offer a dynamic lineup of stand-up comedians and live shows throughout the year.

A cornerstone of Canada's live music scene, the London Music Hall was founded by the Manuel family and has been in operation for two decades. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the venue has announced an upcoming year-end concert series, set to begin this fall. Curated to "honour the past while also looking towards the future of live music," the series will feature special performances and exclusive events, and will run from September to December.

"As we reflect on 20 incredible years of unforgettable moments, we want to thank our dedicated fans, staff, artists, partners and sponsors, Tourism London, and the City of London for making this journey possible," COO Demetri Manuel shared in a release.