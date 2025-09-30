British singer-songwriter Lola Young shot to viral fame last year on the back of her hit "Messy." Over the weekend, she was performing at the New York iteration of All Things Go festival and fainted mid-performance — and despite assuring fans that she's "doing okay," she went on to cancel her scheduled appearance at the Washington, D.C.-based version of the fest yesterday (September 28).

UPDATE (9/30, 2:04 p.m. ET): Young has now alerted fans that she is cancelling "everything for the foreseeable future" following the incident. In a statement posted to Instagram, the artist wrote, "I'm going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future."

She continued:

Thank you for all the love and support. I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.

I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.

Love you all,

Lola x

Young was scheduled to play Canadian shows later this year in Toronto and Vancouver as part of her North American tour.



Young was performing "Conceited" from 2024's This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway — to which she just released the follow-up, I'm Only F**king Myself, 10 days ago — at Forest Hills Stadium when she began swaying and appeared to say, "I'm gonna faint," before dropping her mic and collapsing onto her back.

Her set was promptly cut short, as medical staff carried the artist off the stage while the audience cheered in support. Young later took to her Instagram Story to update fans, writing, "Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thanks for all of your support."

Earlier in the performance, she had mentioned to the crowd that she "had a tricky couple of days," explaining, "Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what? Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool… and sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."

The same couldn't be said for the D.C. version of All Things Go, which Young pulled out of yesterday (September 28) after discovering her limits. "I'm sorry to confirm that i won't be playing all things go in DC today," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "I love this job and never take my commitments and audience for granted[,] so I'm sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you'll all give me another chance in the future."

The singer-songwriter added, "Thank you to all those who listen and care. To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."

This is notably not the first time Young has struggled with health issues affecting her performances: at her Coachella debut earlier this year, she paused her set to vomit. More recently, she pulled out of another scheduled appearance at Audacy's We Can Survive benefit concert in New Jersey, citing mental health.