Fresh off the release of new single "One Thing" — her first new music since "Messy" from 2024's This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway became a viral smash — South London singer-songwriter Lola Young has announced a North American tour, which is set to include a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.
The tour kicks off in Canada, with the artist making an appearance at Toronto's History on November 11. From there, Young will make her way across the US through the remainder of the month, returning to Canadian turf on December 1 to perform at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. She'll proceed to wrap the tour stateside on December 6 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 6), following various presales, which get underway starting tomorrow (June 3) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Lola Young 2025 Tour Dates:
11/01 Toronto, ON - History
11/04 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11/05 New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
11/09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11/11 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
11/12 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11/19 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
11/24 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11/25 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
11/28 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
11/29 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
12/01 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
12/02 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
12/04 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/06 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium