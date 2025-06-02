Fresh off the release of new single "One Thing" — her first new music since "Messy" from 2024's This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway became a viral smash — South London singer-songwriter Lola Young has announced a North American tour, which is set to include a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour kicks off in Canada, with the artist making an appearance at Toronto's History on November 11. From there, Young will make her way across the US through the remainder of the month, returning to Canadian turf on December 1 to perform at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. She'll proceed to wrap the tour stateside on December 6 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 6), following various presales, which get underway starting tomorrow (June 3) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Lola Young 2025 Tour Dates:

11/01 Toronto, ON - History

11/04 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/05 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

11/09 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/11 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

11/12 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/19 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/21 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

11/24 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/25 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

11/28 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

11/29 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

12/01 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/02 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

12/04 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/06 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium