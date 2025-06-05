The countdown is on for the opening of Toronto's newest and largest live venue, the 50,000-seat Rogers Stadium, but social media users are expressing concern over images that have surfaced of the current state of the construction site at the former Downsview Airport. Amidst the rising speculation, a representative for Live Nation Canada confirmed in an email to Toronto Star that the site is "on track for our opening on June 29."

Blue bleachers and the back wall of the seating bowl are visible in the circulating images of the Rogers Stadium build, while a cluster of white tents currently stand where the stage will supposedly be erected within the next couple weeks.

Beyond doubts about the timely completion of construction, one X user had to say, "Judging by how far apart the stands are, I can't see this being a great venue," while another added, "so it's gonna be like a 3k walk to your seat at rogers stadium lol."

The stadium's inaugural show is set to take place on June 29, when South Korean boy band Stray Kids passes through Toronto on their [dominATE] World Tour. Coldplay will then take their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Rogers Stadium for four nights in July, followed by a two-night run from Blackpink later the same month. Oasis's reunion tour will also make a stop at the stadium for two nights in August.