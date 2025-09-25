If you don't know where you've heard the name Michael Rapino before, you can probably rest assured that it's been related to him — the CEO and president of Live Nation Entertainment — making some sort of ragebait-y claim about live music industry economics or another. Unfortunately, today is no different: in a year where pandemic-era inflation continues to mount and tours continue to be cancelled for financial inviability, the Canadian-American businessman, who made $32,960,737 USD in 2024, continues to argue that concert tickets are "underpriced."

UPDATE (9/25, 3:05 p.m. ET): Superproducer and Bleachers guy Jack Antonoff has responded to Rapino's quotes, calling the CEO's stance on ticket prices "a sick way of looking at it."

Taking to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Antonoff shared a screenshot of Rapino's comments, writing, "this really breaks my heart."

"answer is simple: selling a ticket for more than its face value should be illegal," Antonoff continued. "then there is no chaos and you give us back the control instead of creating a bizarre free market of confusion amongst the audience who we love and care for."

He added, "as always when i read things like that i call my people right away to think of new ideas around it. we'll never stop doing that. it could all be so easy if the people up top didn't see the audience as a faceless group to extort money from."

At CNBC and Boardroom's "Game Plan" conference last week in Los Angeles, CA, Rapino reiterated the stance he took after the Cure's affordable ticketing strategy for their 2023 North American tour, when he said musicians "don't have to underprice" themselves.

"Music has been under-appreciated," he said [via Rolling Stone], especially compared to sports. "In sports, I joke it's like a badge of honour to spend 70 grand for a Knicks courtside [seat]. They beat me up if we charge $800 for Beyoncé."

Rapino added, "We have a lot of runway left. So when you read about ticket prices going up, the average concert price is still $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there's 80 of them. The concert is underpriced and has been for a long time."

While the CEO is certainly not wrong about live music being culturally undervalued in comparison to sporting events, that's about the end of things making sense. Joking about spending $70,000 USD on a courtside Knicks ticket as a "badge of honour" is clearly only quote-unquote comedy someone with an estimated net worth somewhere between $900 million and the early billions could dream of doing.

This average concert ticket price of $72 USD, of course, is calculated as the median of the respective costs of every type of show — from general-admission access to tiny club gigs, to floor seats in stadiums. More accurately, as per Pollstar's 2024 year-end report, the average ticket price to go see one of the top 100 touring artists in North America last year was $136.45 USD. Additionally, this data likely only accounts for primary market prices, which don't reflect scalpers' exorbitant mark-ups on the secondary market, where many people ultimately obtain their tickets — especially for larger acts whose shows sell out in minutes.

While arguing that concerts are still "underpriced," Rapino did at least acknowledge that prices are going up, but chalked that up to the high-production value many of the highest-earning artists are incorporating into their arena tours. He said that Beyoncé had "62 transport trucks" on her Cowboy Carter tour: "That's a Super Bowl she's putting on every night," the CEO remarked, noting, "Ten years ago, there might've been 10 trucks."

With people like Rapino at the helm of Live Nation (whose 2010 merger with Ticketmaster has accumulated a monopolistic power over the industry, according to the FTC), when they're thinking about touring musicians, they're thinking about other billionaires; or at least very-famous artists who can already afford to craft elaborate stage sets when they perform in large venues, and hopefully have no issues paying their touring crew fair wages.

What we have here is simply another case of the one percent looking out for the best interest of the one percent, while not considering that the average music fan — who has to contend with additional factors like dynamic pricing, sky-high fees, scalpers and bots while they compete with other fans to spend their hard-earned money on tickets to see their favourite artist — is not in the one percent. The cost of living has never been higher, so most of us never will be, no matter how much bootstrapping rhetoric we're force-fed.

It really doesn't seem radical to argue that we should still have access to live music — and that musicians shouldn't have to be in that one percent to be able to earn a living playing it.