Alberta-born country-pop artist and songwriter Lindsay Ell has announced the release of her new EP, fence sitter. The EP is set to come out on October 3 via Universal Music Canada.

According to press notes, fence sitter explores themes of reclaiming truth, questioning motherhood, and keeping faith in oneself.

Ell has shared a preview of the EP with her new single "magic" — a hopeful pop tune that echoes her optimism. It features a mellow rhythm and soft yet powerful vocals that repeat her belief in magic, acting as a mantra.

"I always believed that if you apply yourself to something hard enough, you can make it happen. 'magic' is a reminder to believe that you just need to keep going and you'll find those moments of joy and accomplishment," shared Ell about the lead single.

In addition to prepping for her upcoming EP, Ell has spent the summer as the lead guitarist on Shania Twain's North American tour. She will be making her way to Festival d'été de Québec and Ottawa Bluesfest this weekend (July 12–13) to join Twain on stage, followed by two more back-to-back shows in Toronto (July 15–16). Her solo tour will continue across Canada throughout August.

Listen to "magic" below.