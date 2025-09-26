You just know Lana Del Rey is going to have beef. Back in April, the singer-songwriter debuted a song entitled "57.5" live, which included a lyric about kissing Morgan Wallen. Limp Bizkit, however, are going all the way with the controversial country star on their new official single release of "Making Love to Morgan Wallen."

UPDATE (9/26, 6:55 p.m. ET): "Making Love to Morgan Wallen" has topped Billboard's latest Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts dated September 27, marking the first time Limp Bizkit have had a song go to No. 1 since 2011.

The last time one of the band's songs topped a Billboard chart was when "Re-Arranged" made it to No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking in 1999. Apparently the name "Morgan Wallen" is a foolproof way to score a hit!

The timeline is undeniably already insane this week, so why not add a little more chaos? I can only assume that was the plan here. This is Limp Bizkit's first new music since 2021's STILL SUCKS, and wow, what a way to come back swingin'.

With lyrics like "Flippin' this verse like a boomerang / Landed on stage in your pootie tang," the titular subject matter, perhaps disappointingly, only crops up in the song's lyrics in the outro, where Fred Durst flows, "I make this motherfucker diamond-plated / Makin' love to Morgan Wallen in an elevator / I'll be turnin' on you bitches like a generator / I'll be the greatest motherfucker that you ever hated."

I really hope Morgan Wallen listens to this, although I'm sure he's already having a hard week with the Charlie Kirk shooting. Listen to "Making Love to Morgan Wallen" below.