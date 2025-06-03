Lil Wayne is celebrating the forthcoming release of his new album Tha Carter VI (out June 6 via Young Money / Republic Records) — as well as over 20 years of his Tha Carter album series — with a North American tour, which will make a lone Canadian stop in Toronto this summer.

Following a release show at Madison Square Garden and a July appearance at Bristow, VA's Jiffy Lube Live, the tour proper gets underway on August 1 in Virginia Beach, VA, with support from Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington across all dates, and NoCap at select shows.

Weezy will make his way to Canada shortly thereafter for an August 11 gig at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. He'll then complete the remainder of the trek stateside, wrapping things up on October 2 in West Palm Beach, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 6), with various presales starting tomorrow (June 4) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full tour routing below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Lil Wayne 2025 Tour Dates:

06/06 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/30 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

08/01 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #

08/02 Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

08/03 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/05 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

08/06 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

08/08 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/09 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/11 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/16 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/17 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08/20 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

08/22 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

08/24 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/26 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

08/29 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/01 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

09/03 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

09/05 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/06 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

09/10 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/12 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

09/14 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

09/16 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/17 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/18 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman #

09/22 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center %

09/24 Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

09/25 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

09/29 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena #

10/01 Orlando, FL - Kia Center #

10/02 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

# with NoCap

% Lil Wayne with special guests Hot Boys