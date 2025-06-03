Lil Wayne is celebrating the forthcoming release of his new album Tha Carter VI (out June 6 via Young Money / Republic Records) — as well as over 20 years of his Tha Carter album series — with a North American tour, which will make a lone Canadian stop in Toronto this summer.
Following a release show at Madison Square Garden and a July appearance at Bristow, VA's Jiffy Lube Live, the tour proper gets underway on August 1 in Virginia Beach, VA, with support from Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington across all dates, and NoCap at select shows.
Weezy will make his way to Canada shortly thereafter for an August 11 gig at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. He'll then complete the remainder of the trek stateside, wrapping things up on October 2 in West Palm Beach, FL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 6), with various presales starting tomorrow (June 4) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full tour routing below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Lil Wayne 2025 Tour Dates:
06/06 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
07/30 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
08/01 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #
08/02 Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
08/03 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/05 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
08/06 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
08/08 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/09 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/11 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
08/16 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/17 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08/20 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
08/22 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
08/24 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/26 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
08/29 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/01 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
09/03 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
09/05 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/06 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
09/10 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/12 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
09/14 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
09/16 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/17 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/18 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman #
09/22 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center %
09/24 Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
09/25 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
09/29 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena #
10/01 Orlando, FL - Kia Center #
10/02 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #
# with NoCap
% Lil Wayne with special guests Hot Boys