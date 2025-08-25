Earlier this year, Lil Nas X released a new album entitled Days Before Dreamboy — which was at one time rumoured to be called just Dreamboy, and feature artwork that Sega Bodega thought was a rip-off of his 2021 "Angel on My Shoulder" single cover — but today and the days before it are sounding like they've been more of a nightmare for the meme-devoted artist. As TMZ reports, Lil Nas X has been hospitalized for a possible overdose.

UPDATE (8/25, 4:11 p.m. ET): According to TMZ, Lil Nas X has entered a not-guilty plea to the four felony charges against him. His bail has been set at $75,000 USD, and he's also been ordered to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings — however, the musician's attorney, Christy O'Connor, said that he was not taking illegal drugs and the incident was an aberration in his life [via Reuters].

UPDATE (8/25, 2:18 p.m. ET): The artist has been charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting, as per the Los Angeles District Attorney's office confirmed [via Forbes].

UPDATE (8/22, 9:39 a.m. ET): As per CNN, Lil Nas X has been arrested for battery of a police officer. "Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody," public information officer Charles Miller told the outlet. "He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer."

The artist is being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

The tabloid obtained photos and video footage of the provocative hitmaker walking along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA, in the early hours of the morning, wearing nothing but underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. Something definitely seems not right with him in the video clip, which is honestly pretty tough to watch. "Give me that phone so I can throw it," Lil Nas X told the person filming him.

While strutting down the street in the dark, the musician continued, "Don't miss the party tonight. Why are you still here? You need to be telling everybody about the fucking party, girl! What's your problem?"

Sources told TMZ that Lil Nas X charged at LAPD officers when they found him walking in the middle of the road. After subduing and handcuffing him, the officers reportedly told paramedics that they were dealing with a potential overdose and the singer-rapper was transported to the hospital, where he's still being treated. According to the sources, he could potentially face charges.