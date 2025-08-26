Lil Nas X has spoken out for the first time since being arrested and hospitalized last Friday (August 22).

"Your girl is going to be okay, y'all. Okay? She's going to be alright, she's going to be alright," he said to the camera in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "Shit. That was fucking terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright."

The artist has been charged with four felonies — three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting — after he was found walking along Ventura Boulevard early Friday morning, wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.

Lil Nas X reportedly charged at LAPD officers, who later told paramedics they were dealing with a potential overdose. He was transported to hospital for treatment before being held in Valley Jail in Van Nuys, CA.

The singer-songwriter has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and faces up to five years in prison if convicted. His attorney, Christy O'Connor, has alleged that he was not taking illegal drugs before the incident.