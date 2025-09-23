Lights released her sixth studio album A6 earlier this year, and is now heading back on the road for an upcoming tour that will take the Canadian synthpop star back to your neighbourhood early next year.

The Come Get Your Girl Tour kicks off next February in Edmonton (February 13), followed by a show in Calgary a day later. Lights will head south of the border to play 17 shows stateside before returning to Canada in March with scheduled dates in London, Ottawa and Quebec City. She'll conclude the tour March 20 in Montreal.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 26) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (September 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour dates.



Lights 2026 Tour Dates:

02/13 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

02/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

02/18 Seattle, WA - The Showroom

02/20 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

02/21 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

02/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

02/25 Denver, CO - Summit

02/27 Austin, TX - Empire Garage

02/28 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

03/01 Dallas, TX - Trees

03/03 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

03/04 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

03/06 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

03/07 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

03/08 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

03/10 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

03/11 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

03/13 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

03/14 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

03/17 London, ON - London Music Hall

03/18 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

03/19 Québec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

03/20 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD