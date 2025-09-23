Lights released her sixth studio album A6 earlier this year, and is now heading back on the road for an upcoming tour that will take the Canadian synthpop star back to your neighbourhood early next year.
The Come Get Your Girl Tour kicks off next February in Edmonton (February 13), followed by a show in Calgary a day later. Lights will head south of the border to play 17 shows stateside before returning to Canada in March with scheduled dates in London, Ottawa and Quebec City. She'll conclude the tour March 20 in Montreal.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 26) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (September 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour dates.
Lights 2026 Tour Dates:
02/13 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
02/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
02/18 Seattle, WA - The Showroom
02/20 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
02/21 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater
02/24 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
02/25 Denver, CO - Summit
02/27 Austin, TX - Empire Garage
02/28 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
03/01 Dallas, TX - Trees
03/03 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
03/04 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
03/06 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
03/07 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
03/08 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
03/10 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
03/11 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
03/13 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
03/14 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
03/17 London, ON - London Music Hall
03/18 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
03/19 Québec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz
03/20 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD