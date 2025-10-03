Today, Toronto-raised rapper Lex Leosis has released i'm a little sensitive, the first in a three-part EP series. You can get yourself a copy and listen to it on all digital platforms here.

"i'm a little sensitive is me stripping back the bravado and letting people hear the insecurities I usually keep to myself," Lex shared in a release. "It's about owning the parts of me I once tried to hide."

Known for her dynamic flows and commanding stage presence, the EP finds Leosis turning inward as she explores vulnerabilities, insecurities and quiet truths that oftentimes sit behind the loudest voices in the room.

Standing at 6'2" with a deep voice and curls, Leosis reflected on what it means to grow up standing out instead of fitting in after spending years trying to make herself smaller. She reclaimed that discomfort on the EP's first track "insecure," who's opening lines set the tone for the project: "I can't ignore that my most liked posts are when my titties pushed up, sitting in focus / If I'm in a hoodie then you might not notice / The nerves creepin' on me, it's a slight neurosis."

Leosis dedicated the second song "sayso" to recovering people pleasers, especially women and queer people who've carried the weight of others and are now learning to build boundaries and reclaim space. The closing track "theweeds" finds Leosis leaning into joy and freedom, a playful counterbalance to the EP's heavier themes.

The EP arrives today alongside a short film trailer, to which Leosis shared, "We worked with an incredibly talented team led by Toronto-based director and cinematographer, Anyo, to bring this project to life. The video is full of hidden imagery tied to the music, like the red backdrop with a splash of white on the ground, symbolizing the way I've boxed myself in." She continued, "We really wanted to bring the full EP to life, which is why we went with the trailer style, incorporating elements of all the songs from the project into the video."

Watch the trailer and find i'm a little sensitive on your player of choice below.











i'm a little sensitive: