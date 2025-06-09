In real time, I just put together the fact that R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas was on the Nickelodeon show Victorious with Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. Now, he also has a viral hit in the irrepressibly catchy "MUTT" from last year's album of the same name, and will be embarking on a North American tour — including Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver — before the end of the year.

The Mutts Don't Heel Tour kicks off on October 30 in Dallas, TX. Thomas will make his first venture to Canada at the end of the following month for a gig at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on November 26. After weaving his way back through the US, the artist will return to Canadian turf to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on December 16 ahead of wrapping the run on December 22 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales beginning Wednesday (June 11). Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Leon Thomas 2025 Tour Dates:

10/30 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

11/03 Austin, TX - Emo's

11/04 Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/05 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

11/07 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/09 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11/14 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/15 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/16 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/19 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

11/26 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/28 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

11/29 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

12/02 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

12/03 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/06 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

12/09 Denver, CO - Summit

12/11 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12/14 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

12/16 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

12/17 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

12/19 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

12/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

12/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern