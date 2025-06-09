Winnipeg singer-songwriter Leith Ross has announced their sophomore album. I Can See the Future will be out on September 19.

Ross hasn't shared any material from the album just yet, but they confirmed on Instagram that the title track will land on June 27.

UPDATE (6/9, 1:18 p.m. ET): The singer-songwriter has now announced a predominantly American tour behind the record. As of this writing, it includes a lone Canadian show at Winnipeg's Park Theatre on October 17, but Ross has hinted that there will be more dates to come. Tickets for those currently announced go on sale Friday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local, after presales start Wednesday (June 11).

I Can See the Future will be the TikTok star's follow-up to 2023's To Learn, which came out through Republic Records. At the time, Ross spoke with Exclaim! about viral fame, cat sitting and healing listeners through their music.



Leith Ross 2025 Tour Dates:

10/17 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre