Auckland, New Zealand's soul-electronic collective LEISURE have announced plans for a world tour behind their forthcoming new album Welcome to the Mood (out September 12 via Nettwerk Music Group), which will bring them to Canada this fall for concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
The tour kicks off its North American leg with a three-day stint at Austin City Limits from October 10 through 12, with the first headlining show to follow on October 13 in Nashville, TN. Later in the month, the sextet will make their first venture to Canada to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (October 22) and the Concert Hall in Toronto (October 23).
After weaving back through the US, LEISURE will welcome the month of November by returning to Canadian turf for a November 1 appearance at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom. They'll go on to wrap the dates on this continent on November 9 in Tucson, AZ, before heading overseas.
Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (June 10) at 10 a.m. in select markets, while presales begin in others at that time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows by checking out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
LEISURE 2025 Tour Dates:
10/10–12 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/13 Nashville, TN - Basement East
10/14 Atlanta, GA - Variety
10/16 New York, NY - Terminal 5
10/17 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club (late)
10/20 Boston, MA - Royale
10/22 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
10/23 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
10/24 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
10/25 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
10/27 Denver, CO - Ogden
10/29 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
10/30 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
10/31 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
11/01 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/05 San Francisco, CA - Fox Theater
11/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
11/08 San Diego, CA - The Sound
11/09 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa
11/27 London, UK - Roundhouse
11/28 Bristol, UK - Thekla
11/29 Manchester, UK - Academy 2
12/01 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique Box
12/02 Paris, France - Bataclan
12/03 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
12/04 Berlin, Germany - Astra
12/06 Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
12/07 Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
12/09 Vienna, Austria - SimmCity
12/10 Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
12/11 Cologne, Germany - Stollwerck
12/13 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo 2
12/14 Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon