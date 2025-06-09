Auckland, New Zealand's soul-electronic collective LEISURE have announced plans for a world tour behind their forthcoming new album Welcome to the Mood (out September 12 via Nettwerk Music Group), which will bring them to Canada this fall for concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour kicks off its North American leg with a three-day stint at Austin City Limits from October 10 through 12, with the first headlining show to follow on October 13 in Nashville, TN. Later in the month, the sextet will make their first venture to Canada to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (October 22) and the Concert Hall in Toronto (October 23).

After weaving back through the US, LEISURE will welcome the month of November by returning to Canadian turf for a November 1 appearance at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom. They'll go on to wrap the dates on this continent on November 9 in Tucson, AZ, before heading overseas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (June 10) at 10 a.m. in select markets, while presales begin in others at that time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows by checking out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

LEISURE 2025 Tour Dates:

10/10–12 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/13 Nashville, TN - Basement East

10/14 Atlanta, GA - Variety

10/16 New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/17 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club (late)

10/20 Boston, MA - Royale

10/22 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

10/23 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

10/24 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

10/25 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

10/27 Denver, CO - Ogden

10/29 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

10/30 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

10/31 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

11/01 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/05 San Francisco, CA - Fox Theater

11/07 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

11/08 San Diego, CA - The Sound

11/09 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

11/27 London, UK - Roundhouse

11/28 Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/29 Manchester, UK - Academy 2

12/01 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique Box

12/02 Paris, France - Bataclan

12/03 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

12/04 Berlin, Germany - Astra

12/06 Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

12/07 Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

12/09 Vienna, Austria - SimmCity

12/10 Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

12/11 Cologne, Germany - Stollwerck

12/13 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo 2

12/14 Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon