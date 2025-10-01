Mississauga Nishnaabeg writer and musician Leanne Betasamosake Simpson has released the music video for "White Kites and Sky Blue" off her upcoming album Live Like the Sky.

"'White Kites and Sky Blue' is a reluctant protest song naming and narrating our shared present — one of livestreamed genocide, climate collapse and fascism," Simpson said in a press release. The song opens with a sparse drum-machine beat, grounding its themes of colonialism, resource extraction and political corruption. As the track unfolds, its sound grows in complexity.

The video blends camcorder footage of destruction in Gaza with images of water, sky and trees. This contrast delivers a powerful message of resistance and hope in today's global political climate.

Live Like the Sky arrives October 24 via You've Changed Records, following Simpson's critically acclaimed, Polaris Music Prize–shortlisted album, Theory of Ice.