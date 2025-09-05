It's easy to despair at the state of the world — but Leanne Betasamosake Simpson sounds practically euphoric on the chorus of "Murder of Crows," with her rallying cry against oppression: "no god, no boss, no husband, no state."

The lead single from her newly announced album Live Like the Sky — the follow-up to 2021's Theory of Ice, which Exclaim! gave 10/10 — pushes her sound into a hazy new wave direction. A press release notes that the direction was inspired by growing up in rural Ontario, listening to staticky Toronto radio stations with poor reception. That's how it feels listening to "Murder of Crows" — '80s new wave and goth, blurred by reverb and memory, as hazy as a half-remembered dream.

Live Like the Sky is out October 24 on You've Changed Records. It can be pre-ordered on Bandcamp.