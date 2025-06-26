LeAnn Rimes is a country music legend, and has now likely become a cautionary tale for her dentist. During a recent concert, Rimes's teeth popped out mid-performance.

The singer-songwriter addressed the nightmare-fuel incident on Instagram, telling fans, "This is the most epic example of how the show must go on." She explained that, while playing a show at Skagit Casino Resort in Bow, WA, earlier this week, she felt a "pop."

"If you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night," Rimes said of the moment on stage during 1996's "One Way Ticket." (She has a long-documented history of dental issues: as per Billboard, the musician has had approximately 29 surgeries due botched dental work, and filed a malpractice lawsuit in 2013 against her former dentist after chronic pain and complications from her veneers.)

She went on to say that she spent the rest of the set trying to push her teeth back in, but revealed that, while singing her undeniable smash "Can't Fight the Moonlight," they had fully fallen out. "There wasn't a fucking thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing, so I just ran with it," the artist said. "The show can go on, even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment. You just gotta be real with people."

"I don't usually have firsts in my career, but that was a first and hopefully a last," Rimes laughed, adding a warning to the front row at her next show: "If you catch them, please return them."

Watch her full video detailing the incident on Instagram below.