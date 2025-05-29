Jazz singer-songwriter Laufey recently shared details about her forthcoming album A Matter of Time, and has now revealed tour plans in support of the new record.

Aside from a single date in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on May 31, the 29-date trek will take the singer-songwriter across North America, starting in July with a doubleheader in Norfolk, VA. She will make her way to Canada in October, with performances at Vancouver's Rogers Arena (October 2), Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (October 19) and Laval's Place Bell (October 21) with support from Suki Waterhouse. See the full tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning Tuesday (June 3). $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Laufey Foundation, an initiative that supports young musicians with the resources they need, particularly youth orchestras, to reach their full potential.

Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.



Laufey 2025 Tour Dates:

05/31 Sao Paolo, Brazil - Popload Festival

07/30 Norfolk, VA - Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *

07/31 Norfolk, VA - Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *

08/02 Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution $

08/03 Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution $

08/07 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

08/09 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center @

09/15 Orlando, FL - Kia Center **

09/16 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena **

09/18 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena **

09/20 Houston, TX - Toyota Center **

09/21 Austin, TX - Moody Center **

09/23 Phoenix, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena **

09/24 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena **

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena **

09/30 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center **

10/02 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena **

10/04 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena **

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center **

10/08 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

10/10 Chicago, IL - United Center **

10/11 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center **

10/13 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena **

10/15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden **

10/19 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena **

10/21 Laval, QC - Place Bell **

10/23 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena **

10/24 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center **

10/27 Boston, MA - TD Garden **

* with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

$ with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra

# with the Cleveland Orchestra

@ with the Philadelphia Orchestra

** with Suki Waterhouse