If you can remember that far back, Lana Del Rey was supposed to release a country album called Lasso last September. Then, she decided it was actually called The right person will stay, and pushed the release date ahead to May 21, 2025. About a month before the singer-songwriter's 10th album was supposed to come out, she said it wasn't going to be released on time, and that it would once again have a different title.

That was basically the last update we had on the record, although Del Rey debuted a new song about kissing Morgan Wallen shortly thereafter, and more recently teased an Ethel Cain diss track. Now, in the latest cover story for W Magazine, the artist finally brought us up to speed on the album, which she's been working on since 2023 with right-hand man Jack Antonoff and legendary country producer Luke Laird.

She told journalist Lynn Hirschberg that the follow-up to Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd is now called Stove, and will likely be released at the end of January 2026. "[The songs] were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time," Del Rey explained.

"The majority of the album will have a country flair," she continued. "Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I've asked myself, 'Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?'"

One of the songs that may or may not be included on the LP is "Stars Fell on Alabama," a track about Del Rey's alligator tour guide husband, Jeremy Dufrene, with which she's been opening her live performances lately. "Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life," she told Hirschberg, adding, "Sometimes, in life, you think you're the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy's or Home Depot parking lot. You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way."

Maybe don't quite add Stove to your calendar in any kind of permanent ink yet, but it sounds like Del Rey still has it cooking, anyway.