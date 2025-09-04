Lambrini Girls touring bassist Selin Macieira-Boşgelmez has announced that she will be taking "a step back from live shows" to "seek medical help" for worsening symptoms of her autism and bipolar disorder.

In an effort to be "transparent about touring with disabilities in hopes to raise awareness," the musician opened up about having been diagnosed only four years ago, and thus grew up living "entirely accustomed to severe discomfort as a baseline for existence." Macieira-Boşgelmez cited overstimulation, depression, psychosis and manic episodes, among other things, as her norm pre-diagnosis.

"Last year, after extensive touring, I developed a physical tic, that has since progressed to a vocal tic as well, and is causing me a lot of distress and pain," she explained. "This year's May, I had one of the most intense and destructive manic episodes of my life so far. ... The realization that I've lost the sense of self I was trying so hard to gain, and that I do not like this version of myself, has forced me to accept I can't handle the life I'm currently leading."

The bassist said Lambrini Girls' scheduled shows would still go on as planned — and that she would still appear on stage when she was able — but that Kaitlin Pelkey from Big Girl would be filling in for her on the band's upcoming US tour.

"I'm so tired of being expected to be 'loud' and 'energetic' — to be 'on' all the time. I'm tired of feeling like being quiet in this band is weakness and inadequacy, like it's not enough," Macieira-Boşgelmez concluded. "I've betrayed myself for so long at nobody's cost but my own. No more cosplaying from me."

