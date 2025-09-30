Edmonton was treated to a crushing, sold-out night of heavy music as the almighty nü-metal giants Korn took over Rogers Place with Gojira and Loathe in tow, each band leaving their mark in a uniquely powerful way.

Photo: Loathe by Dana Alexander

Loathe opened the night with a set that was equal parts atmospheric and punishing, proving why they've quickly become one of the most talked-about acts in modern metal. Their ability to shift from dreamy melodies to earth-shaking breakdowns gave their performance a haunting intensity, drawing the crowd in and setting the tone for the chaos to come.

Gojira's arrival truly pushed the energy into overdrive. Few bands can command a stage with such raw precision, and the French quartet brought their signature technical precision and melodic heaviness.

Photo: Gojira by Dana Alexander

Songs like "Only Pain," "Stranded," "Backbone" and especially "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)" shook the venue to its foundation, Mario Duplantier's drumming especially standing out as a relentless driving force of the performance, complete with blasts of pyro and cryo to ramp up the energy. The band's signature mix of heaviness and message-driven lyricism resonated strongly, leaving the audience not just entertained but fully engulfed in the weight of their sound.

When Korn finally hit the stage, the arena erupted. Jonathan Davis and his bandmates proved once again why they're still at the top of the nü-metal world and selling out arenas after nearly 30 years. From the opening notes of "Blind," Korn delivered hit after hit — including fan favourites "Got the Life," "Freak on a Leash" and "Falling Away from Me" — with ferocity and conviction. Davis's unmistakable vocals and the band's tight grooves sparked constant singalongs and mosh pits, feeding off the Edmonton crowd's unshakable energy.

Photo: Korn by Dana Alexander

By the end of the night, fans were left exhilarated, sweaty and hoarse from shouting every word. The stacked lineup of the Kanada Tour was a study in contrasts: Loathe's eerie atmospherics, Gojira's seismic precision, and Korn's nostalgic yet timeless muscle. Together, they created an unforgettable evening that not only showcased the diversity of heavy music, but served as a reminder of the sheer power live metal can hold.

Photo: Korn by Dana Alexander