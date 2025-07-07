Kneecap's support of Palestine and subsequent terror charge have certainly set off a huge chain of events in the music industry. After their Glastonbury set wasn't livestreamed on the BBC, fellow hip-hop group Bob Vylan faced backlash for chanting "Death to the IDF," resulting in their being dropped from their talent agency and festivals following the move. It's impossible to ignore what the Irish three-piece have accomplished what they set out to do in getting more people to talk about the genocide in Gaza.

Now, they're responding to the media hysteria with a music video for their new single featuring Mozey, "The Recap." It blends a slew of headlines about Kneecap with a cartoon version of member Mo Chara — who faces the terror charge — running around London landmarks. There's also footage of signs with the slogan, "More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara." This is a reference to the racist slogan "No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs" from the mid-20th century.

The video switches up near the end to show clips from their Glastonbury performance, and references Helen Wilson, the woman who livestreamed their entire set to a TikTok audience of two million people. On top of all of this, the song is an absolute banger. Watch the music video below.

Mo Chara (née Liam O'Hanna) faces the terror offence for allegedly flying a flag in support of Hezbollah, the militant group and political party that emerged in Lebanon following the Israeli invasion in 1982. Kneecap has stated that they don't support Hezbollah or Hamas, saying, "The real crimes are not in our performances; the real crimes are the silence and complicity of those in power." Musicians like Johnny Marr, Massive Attack, Pulp and more have spoken out in support of Kneecap since.