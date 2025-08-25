Kneecap have announced the cancellation of their scheduled slate of US shows this fall "due to the proximity of our next court date in London to the first date of the tour."

The Irish rap trio are, of course, referring to member Mo Chara's terror investigation for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a show in London in November 2024 in video footage that surfaced after the media frenzy that followed Kneecap's pro-Palestine messaging at their Coachella set this spring.

"As the British government continues its witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October," the group shared in a statement. "With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads."

Kneecap went on to note that — despite calls to have them banned from entering the country by at least one organization claiming they violate national hate speech laws — their sold-out Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver will not be affected by the cancellation, and will go on as planned at History (October 14 and 15) and the Vogue Theatre (October 22 and 23), respectively.

In addition to letting US fans know that refunds are available at point of purchase, the band also hinted that they're working on "something very special" so they can "still link in with" American fans in October, with further details to come next week. See the full statement below.



Kneecap 2025 Tour Dates: