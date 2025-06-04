Songwriter Mikaela Straus has announced her latest album as King Princess. Girl Violence is out September 12 via section1, and she has shared the single "RIP KP" as well as her fall tour schedule.

A press release calls Girl Violence "the sound of Straus picking up the pieces after her world fell apart — fighting for freedom, stepping back from the limelight and major label system, breaking up, moving away, and returning to NYC where she was born and raised." It was made in collaboration with Jake Portrait and Aire Atlantica.

King Princess will support the album with a fall tour that will take her around North America in October and November. This includes a lone Canadian date in Toronto on November 4. See the schedule below.

Also below, check out a video for the single "RIP KP." In a statement, King Princess called the song "a slutty anthem for the lesbians. We need debauchery this summer."

She said of the album title, "Girl violence is very sneaky. It's not physical, it's deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it's my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you've experienced even an iota of it, then you'll have a story to tell. And these are mine."

Girl Violence is available to pre-order here.



Girl Violence:

1. Girl Violence

2. Jaime

3. Origin: :

4. I Feel Pretty

5. Cry Cry Cry

6. Get Your Heart Broken

7. Girls

8. Covers

9. Say What You Will

10. RIP KP

11. Alone Again

12. Slow Down and Shut Up

13. Serena

King Princess 2025 Tour Dates:

06/04 Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

10/03 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/10 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/25 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/26 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10/28 Richmond, VA - The National

10/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/31 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/02 Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/04 Toronto, ON - History

11/05 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/07 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11/08 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

11/10 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

11/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/17 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/19 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/21 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12/03 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

12/05 Glasgow, Scotland - Queen Margaret Union

12/06 Leeds, UK - Beckett

12/07 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

12/09 London, UK - Brixton Electric

12/13 Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

12/14 Paris, France - Le Trianon

12/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

12/17 Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus