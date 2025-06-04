Songwriter Mikaela Straus has announced her latest album as King Princess. Girl Violence is out September 12 via section1, and she has shared the single "RIP KP" as well as her fall tour schedule.
A press release calls Girl Violence "the sound of Straus picking up the pieces after her world fell apart — fighting for freedom, stepping back from the limelight and major label system, breaking up, moving away, and returning to NYC where she was born and raised." It was made in collaboration with Jake Portrait and Aire Atlantica.
King Princess will support the album with a fall tour that will take her around North America in October and November. This includes a lone Canadian date in Toronto on November 4. See the schedule below.
Also below, check out a video for the single "RIP KP." In a statement, King Princess called the song "a slutty anthem for the lesbians. We need debauchery this summer."
She said of the album title, "Girl violence is very sneaky. It's not physical, it's deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister — including myself — and it's my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women. Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you've experienced even an iota of it, then you'll have a story to tell. And these are mine."
Girl Violence is available to pre-order here.
Girl Violence:
1. Girl Violence
2. Jaime
3. Origin: :
4. I Feel Pretty
5. Cry Cry Cry
6. Get Your Heart Broken
7. Girls
8. Covers
9. Say What You Will
10. RIP KP
11. Alone Again
12. Slow Down and Shut Up
13. Serena
King Princess 2025 Tour Dates:
06/04 Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
10/03 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/10 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/25 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
10/26 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
10/28 Richmond, VA - The National
10/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
10/31 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
11/01 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/02 Boston, MA - House of Blues
11/04 Toronto, ON - History
11/05 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/07 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11/08 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
11/10 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
11/11 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
11/13 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
11/14 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/16 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
11/17 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/19 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/21 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/22 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12/03 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
12/05 Glasgow, Scotland - Queen Margaret Union
12/06 Leeds, UK - Beckett
12/07 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
12/09 London, UK - Brixton Electric
12/13 Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
12/14 Paris, France - Le Trianon
12/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max
12/17 Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus