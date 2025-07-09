We had to hear King Crimson's Robert Fripp say "fragile opp" in this lifetime, so now you do too. Vocalist/guitarist Jakko M Jakszyk just revealed in a new interview with Goldmine Magazine that the band are working on their first album since 2003, but they're also letting Fripp cook elsewhere; on Cameo, namely, where you can purchase a personalized video message from the prog rock legend. He does birthdays, he does Q&As, he does pep talks — and he also does roasts.

The fine folks at Stereogum saw an opportunity and they did not hesitate, requesting that Fripp make a video of him roasting Drake, who is chillingly attempting something of a comeback after getting buried in his beef with Kendrick Lamar last year. Many people have offered their takes on said beef, but Fripp was notably absent from the discourse. Until now, that is.

"Hi Aubrey!" the guitarist cheerily greets the rapper from his "guitar workstation," before quickly changing tones: "You're back at your job. You suck at gambling. You're corny. You're obsessed with owls."

Despite asking that Drake not read criticism into any of his comments, Fripp went on to hit out at the Torontonian for being into women who are too young for him. "It wouldn't be for me to call you a 'goof' and 'a fragile opp,' but I will anyway," Fripp continued, adding, "Please don't sue Kenny."

Watch for yourself below, and enjoy the surprise at the end — as one of Stereogum's commenters pointed out, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably an implied D major 13 within a D minor flat 6 context."