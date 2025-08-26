Australian-born musician Kim Dracula has cancelled two shows after narrowly escaping a tour bus fire early Monday (August 25) morning in Texas.

Dracula is currently on tour supporting Ice Nine Kills across the US, and recounted the terrifying experience in a post shared to their Instagram account. They wrote, "At 6 a.m. this morning our bus caught fire while we were sleeping. I was in the back behind a locked door and was woken up by my crew screaming and banging on the door telling me to get off the bus. We all got off immediately and within 30 seconds the entire bus was engulfed in flames, starting right where I was laying down."

Dracula added that "most of us lost all our possessions, including things we needed for the show," resulting in the cancellation of yesterday's and today's performances.

They also shared their intentions to rejoin Ice Kills Nails on tour in Madison, WI, from August 27 forward. "I am sorry to any of you who were looking forward to seeing us perform," Dracula continued in the post. "I was unable to make this post any earlier as I lost my phone in the fire. Everyone in the crew is safe however, including myself. We look forward to jumping back in soon."

Dracula later shared a follow-up to their Instagram Story, thanking everyone for their support. "Thank you to everyone who has shown us love the last couple days. We really appreciate it," they wrote. "A lot of you have asked if you can donate money, and whilst I appreciate that, I don't want to take money from any of you. Your vocal support is more than enough."

Content Warning:

Their update continued, "Despite my career flourishing this year, I've gone from almost taking my own life to just barely escaping death, so now I feel like something out there wants me to live. Thus, that is the plan, Jan. I will figure this out and we will be back on the road shortly. Thank you."

See the post below, where they also included footage of the bus engulfed in flames.