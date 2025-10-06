Despite prevailing conventional social norms, monogamy isn't for everyone. Killer Mike has famously been among those afflicted by the sense that it maybe isn't their bag, having famously made a proposition to Taylor Swift if she's "into poly" last year — but he's now revealed his unconventional trick to a successful marriage.

The rapper has been married to his wife, Shana "Shay" Render, for almost 20 years now. Appearing on a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, Killer Mike told host Shannon Sharpe that, after finding him at another woman's house back when they were still dating, Render pulled a gun on the musician.

Beginning at around the 22-minute mark of the interview, Sharpe asked Killer Mike how hard it's been to remain monogamous in his marriage, prompting the rapper to reflect on his previous involvement with a dancer while he and Render were dating. "I was smitten by this dancer, but I knew we weren't supposed to be doing [anything] outdoors. My old lady didn't like this dancer," he recalled [via Complex], adding that the dancer liked him in a "lustful" way.

One time in Render's absence, Killer Mike recalled "having too much fun" at the dancer's place. "I got a call when I got in the door. 'Say, man, [if you don't] bring your ass out that girl house right now? I'm going to kill both of y'all,'" he remembered Render saying. "I said, 'What, man? Get out of here. Stop playing, man. I ain't even over there, man. You just seen my truck."

Killer Mike continued, "I looked out there. My wife had my gun in that driveway, pointing at me. I was like, 'Okay, damn.' I was like Henry in Goodfellas, I woke up like 'Aye.' I got in that truck, man. She said, 'I ain't never seen your fat ass run so fast in my life.' Being monogamous got a lot easier after that."

Somehow, the story gets even better: Render proceeded to drive the rapper to see his Aunt Deborah, who was understandably disappointed in her nephew's behaviour. "Oh man, I would've rather got shot," Killer Mike reflected. "After that the rules changed. After that, I was just like, 'Man, I like you, but you just got to holla at her. If you can convince her that we like each other enough and you ain't no problem, man, I'd love to do a twirl in the wind with you, man.' But I don't want to get shot and I don't want my Auntie Deborah to feel like that again."

If that doesn't warm your heart, I'm not sure what will! You can check out the full interview with the rapper below.