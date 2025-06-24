Calgary electropop maven Kiesza has announced a string of summer dates behind the upcoming release of her new EP, Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2, on July 25.

The follow-up to last year's Dancing and Crying: Vol. 1, which includes the recent single "Stay in Bed," sees Kiesza collaborate with Peaches and Jaylen Brown. The artist had this to say about the six-track collection:

We all carry sides of ourselves that we rarely let the world see. People have known me for my quirkiness, my nerdiness, my carefree spirit, my retroflair, and my love of dance. But it's my sensuality that quietly fuels my creative fire. It's the pulse beneath the surface that allows me to shape-shift into a kaleidoscope of expression. Sexuality is deeply woven into the fabric of our reality, whether we choose to embrace it or not. I've never fully unleashed this part of myself, but working with Jess Cake and Sammy Virji on "Stays in Bed" cracked something open. And once it opened, there was no going back. This song didn't just mark a moment. It set the tone for everything to come and revealed a chapter I didn't realize I was so ready to begin.

Kiesza's tour dates kick off this Friday (June 27) at Toronto's Pride Celebrations. She'll also perform in Vaughan for Canada Day, as well as headlining concerts in Ottawa (August 19), Montreal (August 20) and Waterloo (August 22) in between US stops with Bonnie McKee this summer. Check out the full schedule of dates — and the Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 tracklist details — below, and find more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2:

1. Stays in Bed

2. Runway (with Jaylen Brown)

3. So Erotic (with Peaches)

4. It's My Birthday

5. Ruin My Life

6. To Die to Sleep

Kiesza 2025 Tour Dates:

07/01 Vaughan, ON - Vaughan Celebrates Canada Day 2025

08/05 Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

08/06 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

08/08 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

08/09 Chicago, IL - Chicago Market Days

08/10 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

08/11 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

08/13 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

08/14 Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

08/15 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

08/16 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

08/19 Ottawa, ON - SAW Gallery

08/20 Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

08/22 Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's Concerts and Events

09/19 Mexico City, MX - Foro IndieRocks!

09/20 Zapopan, MX - C4 Concert House

09/27 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre