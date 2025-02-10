In the cold months spent romanticizing the season of sitting on the Budweiser Stage lawn, you can be comforted to know that you can introduce your kids to this experience early. Kidz Bop is making a lone Canadian stop at the Toronto venue on August 21 as part of their lengthy North American Certified Bops tour.

There doesn't seem to be any real star of the franchise, and it doesn't list who exactly will be on stage during the tour — perhaps a rotating cast to avoid exposing literal children to too much touring van life too young? That said, there will apparently be the return of something called the "Daddy Dance Off," if you're into that sort of thing.

Either way, they'll likely just be playing covers from their 50 (yes, you read that right) compilation albums. Our personal staff setlist wishes are from their early cuts — like the unhinged covers of "Bring Me to Life" and "Feel Good Inc." by kids who are definitely legal drinking age now. In more recent offerings, we'd be remiss not to mention their iconic cover of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"

Presales for the show starts tomorrow (February 11), with general on-sale beginning Friday (February 14). More details can be found on the Kidz Bop website.