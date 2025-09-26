Alt-pop singer KiNG MALA has announced an upcoming tour in support of her debut record And You Who Drowned in the Grief of a Golden Thing that will take her across the US and Canada this winter.

The tour kicks off November 28 in Portland, OR. After several US dates, she'll head north for two Canadian shows in Toronto (December 8) and Montreal (December 9) before concluding the rest of the tour stateside, which will wrap up in Washington, D.C. on December 14. She'll be accompanied by DEZI on all dates.

Tickets are on sale now. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



KiNG MALA 2025 Tour Dates:

11/28 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

11/29 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

12/02 Denver, CO - Marquis

12/04 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

12/05 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

12/06 Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

12/08 Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall

12/09 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

12/11 Philadelphia, PA - Nikki Lopez

12/12 Somerville, MA - Warehouse XI

12/13 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

12/14 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong