Alt-pop singer KiNG MALA has announced an upcoming tour in support of her debut record And You Who Drowned in the Grief of a Golden Thing that will take her across the US and Canada this winter.
The tour kicks off November 28 in Portland, OR. After several US dates, she'll head north for two Canadian shows in Toronto (December 8) and Montreal (December 9) before concluding the rest of the tour stateside, which will wrap up in Washington, D.C. on December 14. She'll be accompanied by DEZI on all dates.
Tickets are on sale now. See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.
KiNG MALA 2025 Tour Dates:
11/28 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
11/29 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
12/02 Denver, CO - Marquis
12/04 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
12/05 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
12/06 Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
12/08 Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
12/09 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
12/11 Philadelphia, PA - Nikki Lopez
12/12 Somerville, MA - Warehouse XI
12/13 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
12/14 Washington, D.C. - Comet Ping Pong