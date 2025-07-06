For the last 14 years, Khatsahlano Street Party has existed as a denizen of Vancouver's music scene. At its heart are the musicians who whip the 10-block street party into a soundtrack for Vancouver's summer. One minute, West 4th Avenue is a traffic vain for the beautiful Kitsilano neighbourhood, and the next, it's transformed into a place where kids covered in icing run free and audiophiles bop their heads to local music. It's pure magic.

I was very curious to better understand how this magic came to be, so I was told to give Grant McDonagh — owner of the iconic Zulu Records — a visit. To my delight, I got a verbal history from a man who loves community as much as he loves music. Khatsahlano was born out of the music element that McDonagh introduced to a now-defunct festival called Hippy Days. A self-proclaimed "tree-hugger," he prides West 4th Ave as once being the Haight-Ashbury of Vancouver, something that still fuels his immense contribution to the festival.

McDonagh and his loving ear is the catalyst for the entire soundscape of the festival, with him and his staff listen to every musician who submits to perform. They reviewed over 600 applicants this year alone. I even applied this year and he remembered my application; this acknowledgement is exactly why this festival is in good hands. He has a kindness that extends to all artists, which resulted in him just encouraging me to apply again next year. Everything happens for a reason, and not getting accepted gave me the opportunity to write this piece and experience this festival in a way I never have in the eight times I have attended.

I started my music journey of the day seeing Ricardo at the Maple Stage sponsored by Vancouver Folk Fest. Ricardo is one of the loveliest songwriters and an impresario on the stage. Every time I see him play, it reminds me why I love live music. Seeing someone be masterful and passionate while holding the audience tenderly in every moment — with the ability to read a crowd and hand-select songs from his œuvre on the fly — makes me tear up.

Photo: Ricardo by Kamaya Atterberry

After Ricardo, I made my way to the Balsam Stage sponsored by Still Creek Press to see Francis Baptiste (who, full disclosure, is an occasional Exclaim! contributor). I always refer to Francis in my head as East Vancouver's indie rock dad. His music is raw, vulnerable and thoughtful in a way that is disarming.

Photo: Francis Baptiste by Kamaya Atterberry

In a deep moment of connection with us, he shared a song called "Sneqsilx," which translates to "family" in Nsyilxcən, the endangered language of the Slyix people — which he keeps alive in both his work and life, incorporating it into his music and teaching it to his son. Baptiste's new album is due out this year and we need to keep an eye out for it; if the unreleased song "Work in Progress" that he played to close out his set is any indication of what's to come, it's going to be amazing.

I took a beat at this time to catch up with Jane McFadden, the Executive Director of the West 4th BIA. She selected the theme this year, which was Camp Khats. She felt that, now more than ever, we needed community — and lamented the fact she never got to go to camp. From that came a theme that was meant to feel like no matter how many people were present, we were all there together and for each other. Even on this busy day, McFadden had a calm about her that made her love for this festival and the community that surrounds it apparent.

Then, I went to space. Stephen Hamm is an absolute trip. Known as the Theremin Man, Hamm continues to cement himself as a local Vancouver act not to be missed. His showmanship is one that takes you places usually reserved for substances that can be hard to come by.

Photo: Stephen Hamm by Kamaya Atterberry

Clad in a silver top and rocking out on the wavy gravy sound machine known as the theremin, he and his backing band — referred to as the Space Family — tore up the Burrard Stage sponsored by TD and Stir. If you ever get a chance to see his show, you will not be disappointed.

When 5 p.m. rolled around, I made my way to the Camp Khats stage sponsored by Exclaim! to see Vancouver-based queer pop star Connor Nelson. It's truly remarkable to see someone effortlessly and brilliantly bring to life pop music with such precision and joy.

Photo: Connor Nelson by Kamaya Atterberry

Sharing new songs of his recently released EP Red Mountain Light, Nelson used this time to make it very clear that he is one to watch. His talent felt pure and self-motivated, showcased in a set that was as vocally brilliant as it was energetic. In a brilliant twist, he invited me on stage to sing one of his songs with him and it was the highlight of my day — one that never even had a low point.

Wrapping my day up I caught headlining act Meltt, who got the coveted final spot on the festival bill. The street was filled with people as the psychedelic alt-rockers took the stage; from the base of Burrard Street to the crest of 4th street at Arbutus Street, it was standing room only — and all eyes were on Meltt. The rising band in the Canadian music scene fittingly sang us out of the day as the sun set, polishing one last picturesque memory.

Photo: Meltt by Kamaya Atterberry

Khatsahlano sits in the pantheon of iconic Vancouver street festivals that nurture local talent, like Car Free Day (September 6 on Commercial Drive and September 14 on Main Street) and the upcoming inaugural Pleasant Days Festival on August 9 (headlined by Khats alumni ACTORS and Haley Blais). It energizes and inspires a city that is often put down for being beautiful, but not fun. A festival like this, lovingly crafted by artists, volunteers and professionals who strive to make something meaningful year after year, is a reminder of the importance of sharing a good time. We're lucky to have it — and each other.