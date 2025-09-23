Kevin Drew will be the first to admit that Broken Social Scene are a "start-and-stop band." So when he most recently got the band back together, he had a very clear purpose: start scoring more films. Specifically, Drew says he wanted to align the group "with a film that speaks to the human heart."

They couldn't have found a more apt project than Matter of Time. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Matt Finlin, the film spotlights the race to cure epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic disease that renders the top layer of someone's skin extremely fragile, causing it to easily blister and tear. It requires hours of painful bandaging every day in order to treat existing wounds and protect against new ones. "It's the worst disease you've never heard of," says Finlin.

The movie tells the stories of families with children suffering from EB, interspersed with footage from a 2023 benefit concert headlined by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. It won Best Music Documentary Feature at the 56th Nashville Film Festival, and it's coming to the Calgary International Film Festival this week.

Finlin first became aware of the disease while seeking inspiring stories for the American version of WE Day. Through that process, he met Eli Meyer, whose sister Lily had become frustrated that people would stare at her brother in public. Lily decided to encourage people to interact with them instead and learn about the condition. "It was such an amazing story," Finlin recalls. "When I met Eli, he changed my life. Eli was just so full of life, and his spirit wasn't broken despite the devastating disease he lived with."

Through that story, Finlin learned about the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership (EBRP), the largest EB research nonprofit, founded by Vedder and his wife Jill, whose family friend has a child born with EB. In the years since his initial contact with Eli and Lily, Finlin has worked with EBRP to raise awareness through storytelling. "The Vedders are in the weeds," he says, in explaining their commitment to this cause. "All they care about is curing this thing."

Drew and Broken Social Scene became involved when Finlin asked the band to perform as part of an online fundraiser during the 20th anniversary tour for their album You Forgot It in People. "I love Broken Social Scene," says Finlin. "I reached out to him and said, 'Hey, I'm putting this show together. I want some Canadian content. Would you be up for us capturing the show?"

That led Drew to compose the score to Finlin's previous film, The Movie Man. Drew admits that the stereotypical view of Broken Social Scene's music — "72 handclaps and 50 guitars" — doesn't square with most people's impression of a film score. But in the mid-2000s, Broken Social Scene composed soundtracks for a number of films, including Half Nelson starring fellow Canuck Ryan Gosling. Fundamentally, he says, they have always been "a very simple instrumental background band," capable of making music like their spacey debut Feel Good Lost or Drew's previous post-rock group, K.C. Accidental.

It's a distinction not lost on Finlin. "Broken Social Scene's music, to me, has always inherently been cinematic," he notes. When it came time to provide a soundtrack to the family stories showcased in Matter of Time, he again turned to Drew: "They did the whole score for nothing, just because they wanted to help."

Vedder's performance is the movie's spine, with the singer performing stripped-down versions of Pearl Jam classics ("Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town," "Better Man") and solo tracks (the titular "Matter of Time," a 2020 EB charity single). It includes moments of profound emotion, such as his moving cover of Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down," and playfulness, like a string quartet-backed, acoustic version of 1996 rager "Lukin."

"The Eddie Vedder concert had the music sorted, but they needed something to go along with the stories of the families and the doctors and the scientists," says Drew. "What we wanted to do was choose our sounds carefully and choose our chord structures carefully to make it very simple."

Finlin was particularly struck by Amy Millan's voice on one track that became a recurring motif in the film. "[Paired] with Ed's music, it was just a nice complement," he remarks. "I'd love to hear more of it, honestly."

Broken Social Scene's supporting role in the film fits well with Drew's overall approach. "What I try to do is support the ones who are doing it. I'm trying to push the organizations and the people tirelessly working away," he explains, pointing to his involvement with Gord Downie's Secret Path project as another example. Drew sees his role supporting this film and EBRP in a similar light.

"[Jill and Eddie] are on the right side of things, and I think he's been there since he first stepped up to the mic and said, 'I'm going hungry,'" observes Drew. "I don't think he's ever left the truth of who he is since then, and that's something to be celebrated."

The Vedders' advocacy has had a real impact as well. The film captures one patient receiving the first treatment of the disease, and, since its release, another two have been approved, spurring a great optimism that a cure is on the horizon.

EB only affects half a million people, but curing a disease caused by a single gene mutation like EB has the potential to affect a far greater number of people who suffer from other diseases caused by a single gene mutation, like sickle cell anemia. "The research that's happening with EB will hopefully dovetail into curing potentially thousands of other rare diseases," says Finlin.

For many people, Matter of Time will be their first encounter with EB, but Finlin says that, for patients and their families who regularly encounter doctors with little to no knowledge of the disease, it lets them feel seen.

"It adds to the hope machine, and it's not false hope."