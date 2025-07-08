If you watched (and got surprisingly invested in) Pop Star Academy on Netflix, you'll know all about how KATSEYE — HYBE and Geffen's first global girl group — came to be. Named after their recent EP, the Beautiful Chaos tour will bring the girls out across North America on their first-ever headlining outing, which will include a single Canadian concert in Toronto this November.
After kicking things off on November 15 in Minneapolis, MN, KATSEYE will perform at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 18. From there, they'll complete the remainder of the trek stateside — save for a final concert in Mexico City on December 16.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales getting underway tomorrow (July 9) at noon. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian concerts by way of Concert Central.
KATSEYE 2025 Tour Dates:
11/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11/18 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
11/19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/22 New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/24 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11/26 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
11/29 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
11/30 Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
12/03 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
12/06 San Francisco, CA - The Theatre at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/09 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
12/12 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
12/16 Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan