If you watched (and got surprisingly invested in) Pop Star Academy on Netflix, you'll know all about how KATSEYE — HYBE and Geffen's first global girl group — came to be. Named after their recent EP, the Beautiful Chaos tour will bring the girls out across North America on their first-ever headlining outing, which will include a single Canadian concert in Toronto this November.

After kicking things off on November 15 in Minneapolis, MN, KATSEYE will perform at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 18. From there, they'll complete the remainder of the trek stateside — save for a final concert in Mexico City on December 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales getting underway tomorrow (July 9) at noon. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian concerts by way of Concert Central.

KATSEYE 2025 Tour Dates:

11/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11/18 Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

11/19 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/22 New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/24 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/26 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

11/29 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

11/30 Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

12/03 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12/06 San Francisco, CA - The Theatre at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/09 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

12/12 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

12/16 Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan