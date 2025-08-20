Ottawa-born, Florida-based singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards is known for writing heartfelt, stirring alt-country and folksy indie rock songs. But across her two-decade-plus discography, she also displays a crackling quick wit and is prone to smiling, sly bluntness.

This makes her answers to the Exclaim! Questionnaire lively and unpredictable during a recent video call to mark the release of her new album, Billionaire, which was co-produced by Jason Isbell. "He's at the pinnacle of his career," Edwards says of Isbell. "Highly respected. Sells a lot of tickets. A world-class songwriter and musician. So working with somebody like Jason, who's at that stage in their career, is incredibly inspiring, and it's humbling when they make time for you."

Edwards tells us about making fun of Maple Leafs fans, how meeting AC/DC makes her "howl" with laughter to this day, and how she's become "a legacy act — just one that doesn't make huge money playing casinos."



Hi Kathleen!

[Squints at her screen.] Wait — what the fuck is your background? Is that some… Hello Kitty shit?



Yes, yes it is.

You're in your child's room?



Yup. She fell asleep across the hallway, so I came in here to avoid waking her up. I must've also forgotten to blur the background.

That's so sweet.

Thanks so much. I'd be thrilled to change the subject: what was the inspiration for your new song "Little Red Ranger," especially the lyrics about the Leafs sucking during the playoffs.

My drummer Pete [Von Althen] and my bass player Ryan [Gavel] are Leafs fans. When we're touring during the playoffs, I enjoy the great national pastime of anyone who is not a Leafs fan: to make fun of their Leafs fan friends, in their eternal disappointment of not winning the Stanley Cup.

Pete and Ryan grew up as hockey kids and still play. One of them has just become an empty-nester, and the other has moved to the United States to start a new life with the girl he's fallen in love with. But this wonderful tether of the Toronto Maple Leafs binds them together, and to Canada. It's really sweet.



What do you think of when you think of Canada?

I had the privilege of growing up in a foreign service family, which means we lived overseas a lot. I'd be in school with kids from around the world, and I was an incredibly proud Canadian. Actually, my childhood was sometimes fraught with longing to be home in Canada. In adulthood, I'd choose to spend summers up in Northern Ontario canoeing, because I'm definitely an Ontario kid. My relationship with nature, with being on a canoe or in the woods, particularly in Ontario, is a huge part of my life.



Who's a Canadian musician that should be more famous?

Ken Yates and Charlotte Cornfield.

I met Charlotte at a yoga studio randomly, almost 20 years ago. She started out drumming in other people's bands. Then I heard her songs, and loved how they're really understated and have a special sense of place and time. Her songs just evoke smells and a backdrop that you can put yourself in.

What I love about Ken Yates is how his sense of melody is so enormously pop leaning, and his songs are actually very intimate and quite vulnerable.



What was one of the first albums you ever bought with your own money?

Bob Dylan's The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration. My family was posted to Seoul, Korea at the time. I was right around the age of becoming more aware of music. Then my brother and I went to a summer camp in Temagami, ON, where we'd sit around the campfire singing a lot of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot and Stan Rogers. My brother and I got sucked into a world of singer-songwriter rock influenced by those songs we sang around the campfire.

So I became curious about all the guests on the Dylan record. I bought that album, which was a double CD. That was a huge purchase, because back then even a single CD was $20. But I got it, and listened non-stop. We also watched Saturday Night Live all the time, and I was fascinated by the bandleader, G. E. Smith. Then he showed up at this 30th anniversary Bob Dylan thing as the musical director. I became fascinated by people like Mary Chapin Carpenter, and began to wonder: "Who are the women at this Dylan concert?" I'd learn more about her, and my little teenage brain blew up. Because if you look at the listings of who played on this record, it's unbelievable.



Don Was played that concert, and I ended up doing a tour with him two years ago. When I met him, he said, "I just love your voice." I almost collapsed. I have known who Don Was was since I was like 13. He was somebody whose name you read on liner notes. He's not somebody you meet in person.

I like how you mentioned CDs being so expensive. You sing about CDs on the new album, too.

That's from [Billionaire back half track] "Little Pink Door." And the line is, "A song came on and I thought of you / I bought you the album as a birthday gift / Now I'm showing my age, it was a compact disc."

And, yeah — we used to actually buy CDs for people. I feel like music is much more experiential now, as a backdrop, or something you interact with. Whereas back in the day, owning an album meant ownership of your fandom.

I reminisce, on that song, about a time when you actually hung out with people and put on a compact disc. And had a physical relationship with the music you were listening to.

What has been your most memorable or inspirational concert?

I was one of the first acts on the bill at the SARS concert at Downsview Park. My first record, Failer, had just come out. It was July of 2003. Sam Roberts actually went on before me, and then, literally like six weeks later, he broke big. I still joke that it was the one time I got to go on after Sam Roberts.



One of the headliners was AC/DC, and I was a huge fan. If you aren't, then there's something actually wrong with you. I got to watch the show in the pit, around all the security barriers. It was the biggest show you've ever seen, with all the songs that just completely rock you to your core.

We were later ushered backstage. A photographer had set up this ladder for a group photo. Slowly everyone emerges: Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman, Justin Timberlake, Jim Belushi, the Tea Party, the Tragically Hip. All of a sudden, one of the side doors open.



I turned to Colin [Cripps], who was my guitar player and my husband. I was like "Whose kids are those?" And Colin was like, "Kathleen! That's AC/DC!" They're such petite, slim little humans. I had no idea.



I'd been covering [the 1990 AC/DC hit] "Money Talks" in my shows, which people really loved. It was a cute little shout out to AC/DC. So I walked up to Brian Johnson during the photo shoot, and said, "Hi, I'm Kitty. I've been covering 'Money Talks.'" And Brian Johnson goes, in that thick Scottish accent, "Oh Kitty, you're a fine lass." And we got our picture taken together. My mother has it framed on her mantle. My parents, being former foreign service people, are a bit fancy. A party guest once asked if that was my husband in the picture. We still howl about that, because Colin, my husband at the time, was a little older than me. And my mom was like, "No, that's not Kathleen's husband, that's the lead singer of AC/DC."



And now, 22 years later, people still come up to me and say they saw me at that SARS show, or saw it on TV.



What's been another strange celebrity encounter?

I have a good one. I toured with John Doe for a couple of years. I sang on his song "The Golden State." He was in this formative punk/rockabilly band X, who were heroes of the L.A. punk scene. John and I became friends and did some tours together. One night, I got to L.A. in time to see him play, and he invited me to sing with him.



So I'm at this really crummy club in L.A. somewhere. All of a sudden, some older guy taps me on the shoulder. I turn around and he's like, "Hey, Kathleen. I really love your song with John. He's my friend. I just wanted to say hi. I'm Vig." It took me a minute to realize, "Oh my God, that's Viggo Mortensen." One of John's bandmates, Exene Cervenka, was Viggo Mortensen's wife at the time. I chatted with him for a few minutes. And this Canadian woman was standing next to me, waiting for me to conclude the conversation with Viggo, and let me know she's a fan. I asked, "You missed that, didn't you?" She was like, "What?" I said, "Have you heard of the largest movie franchise in history, called Lord of the Rings? That was the star." And she was like, 'What?!'"



But it's always funny to see people like that, out of context. Because you wouldn't realize that that's them. Instead, it's like, just a dude at a club. I have since written a song called "Naked Knife Fighting with Viggo Mortensen" as a tribute to his performance in Eastern Promises. It's one of my go-to movies. The acting and writing are excellent. It's like comfort food.

What advice should you have taken, but did not?

I don't think there's a singular piece of advice that's ever been particularly helpful. Through the shared experience of making music, you take a lot of comfort knowing that some of the things that are really hard about it are universally true, no matter what level of artist you are. Now that I'm basically a legacy act — just one that doesn't make huge money playing casinos — the important thing is, if you really love this, to just keep showing up. Because in anything there are ups and downs that make you want to quit. Any pursuit that you really care about is always fraught with challenges and disappointments.

What's been the greatest moment of your career so far?

One of my greatest accomplishments was quitting music, opening a café, and then recording my first album in eight years [2020's Total Freedom]. I released it during the pandemic, when none of us could travel anywhere, promote anything, or play in front of an audience. So I converted my café into a soundstage and livestreamed my album release, while audience members sat on my patio and my incredible café staff served beer and sandwiches. It wasn't only "if you build it, they will come," but also: when you show up for people and build something for them, they show up for you as well. It was really meaningful in ways that still remind me how resilient I am, and how when you treat people well and show up and work hard and have purpose, life is so much more rewarding.

Now you've reached a new milestone: alt-country superstar Jason Isbell co-produced Billionaire. What was it like to work with him?

He's at the pinnacle of his career. Highly respected. Sells a lot of tickets. A world-class songwriter and musician. So working with somebody like Jason, who's at that stage in their career, is incredibly inspiring, and it's humbling when they make time for you.

I learned a tremendous amount from Jason. I work a bit more slowly on records. And he was like, "This is how much time we have. Let's get it done." That pushed me out of my comfort zone, to just be in the moment and perform, and not look back too much, and figure out why one thing or another could be better.

His playing was so impeccable, and he brought incredible people to the table. Gena Johnson ended up co-producing the record with Jason. And she's a world-class recording engineer. The things I learned from them collectively, I'll carry with me the rest of my life. I think part of that is just to show up with good songs, and be ready to play them live off the floor. So many records these days have syllables that are tweaked and "fixed" through Auto-Tune. We didn't even use a click track, which people just don't do anymore. I found the experience really validating and liked being reminded that good songs and performances don't need to be edited into oblivion. It was really consistent with the things that I value: being a recording artist and a songwriter.