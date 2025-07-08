Kathleen Edwards is gearing up to release her new album Billionaire — co-produced by Jason Isbell — next month, which she'll proceed to support on a North American tour this fall. The singer-songwriter has added a new batch of dates to her itinerary, including another Canadian concert in Ottawa come November.
The predominantly American run kicks off on October 14 in Buffalo, NY. After making her way through the eastern states, Edwards will wrap up the series of performances on November 8 at the Bronson in Ottawa.
Tickets for the newly announced dates, in bold below, go on sale Friday (July 11). See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.
Kathleen Edwards 2025 Tour Dates:
08/21–23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut
08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens
09/14 Albany, NY - Lark Hall
09/16 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
09/17 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
09/19 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
09/20 Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival
09/21 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
10/14 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
10/15 Ithaca, NY - Hangar
10/17 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/18 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music
10/19 Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
10/22 Kent, OH - Kent Stage
10/23 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's
10/25 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
10/26 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/29 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
10/30 Iowa City, IA - Englert
11/01 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
11/02 Lexington, KY - The Burl
11/05 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum
11/06 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
11/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson