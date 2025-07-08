Kathleen Edwards is gearing up to release her new album Billionaire — co-produced by Jason Isbell — next month, which she'll proceed to support on a North American tour this fall. The singer-songwriter has added a new batch of dates to her itinerary, including another Canadian concert in Ottawa come November.

The predominantly American run kicks off on October 14 in Buffalo, NY. After making her way through the eastern states, Edwards will wrap up the series of performances on November 8 at the Bronson in Ottawa.

Tickets for the newly announced dates, in bold below, go on sale Friday (July 11). See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.

Kathleen Edwards 2025 Tour Dates:

08/21–23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut

08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens

09/14 Albany, NY - Lark Hall

09/16 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09/17 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/19 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

09/20 Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

09/21 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

10/14 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

10/15 Ithaca, NY - Hangar

10/17 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/18 Northampton, MA - Academy of Music

10/19 Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

10/22 Kent, OH - Kent Stage

10/23 Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's

10/25 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

10/26 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/29 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/30 Iowa City, IA - Englert

11/01 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

11/02 Lexington, KY - The Burl

11/05 Columbus, OH - Athenaeum

11/06 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

11/08 Ottawa, ON - Bronson