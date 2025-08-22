Ottawa-hailing singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards's new album Billionaire is out today via Dualtone Records / MNRK Music Group — you can order a copy of your own here, and have a listen below.

Produced by Jason Isbell (who's "at the pinnacle of his career," according to Edwards) and Gena Johnson, the album also features contributions by Anna Butterss (bass), Annie Clements (bass), Chad Gamble (drums and percussion), Jen Gunderman (piano, celeste, Hammond B3 organ, Wurlizter), and Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer (background vocals).

Johnson shared of Edwards in a statement, "Kathleen is as funny as she is deep. She loves to rock, have fun and nerd out on guitar tones, which both Jason and I love to do as well. It was important to us to make sure we were featuring all the sides of her in the production of this album from tracking to final mix. She totally thrived on the energy of the full band when we were in the studio."

Titled as such "because the word is used in such a caustic way these days," Edwards explained of Billionaire in a release, "We should all want to be billionaires in life, to be rich in experience, friendship, purpose, and the pursuit of the things that bring us joy."

And rich it is; rich in texture, harmony and soul, the album is lined with musical gold. Edwards's shining vocals neatly complement Isbell's electric guitar, with her lyricism cutting through everything from love to loss and all the mess that's between — even nostalgic minutiae such as album ownership. "A song came on and I thought of you / I bought you the album as a birthday gift / Now I'm showing my age, it was a compact disc," she sings on "Little Pink Door."

Edwards shared of the track in a recent interview with Exclaim!: "We used to actually buy CDs for people. I feel like music is much more experiential now, as a backdrop, or something you interact with. Whereas back in the day, owning an album meant ownership of your fandom.

"I reminisce, on that song, about a time when you actually hung out with people and put on a compact disc. And had a physical relationship with the music you were listening to." You can get your own copy of Billionaire here.

Hear Billionaire on the player of choice below, where you can also find her upcoming tour schedule — including this weekend's stint at Sundown Salut in Hubbards, NS, and next week's show in Burlington, ON.



Kathleen Edwards 2025 Tour Dates:

08/21-23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut

08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens

09/14 Albany, NY - Lark Hall

09/16 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09/17 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/19 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

09/20 Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

09/21 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere