Kathleen Edwards has announced a wealth of new music in the form of the new album Billionaire. It's out August 22 through Dualtone Records / MNRK Music Group, and the opening cuts, "Save Your Soul" and "Say Goodbye, Tell No One," are out now.
The album was produced by Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson, and a press release compares its style to that of her 2002 debut, Failer.
"I decided to call the record Billionaire because the word is used in such a caustic way these days," Edwards said in a statement. "But we should all want to be billionaires in life, to be rich in experience, friendship, purpose, and the pursuit of the things that bring us joy."
Gena Johnson said in a statement, "Kathleen is as funny as she is deep. She loves to rock, have fun and nerd out on guitar tones, which both Jason and I love to do as well. It was important to us to make sure we were featuring all the sides of her in the production of this album from tracking to final mix. She totally thrived on the energy of the full band when we were in the studio."
Hear the first two songs from the album below, and scroll past that to see the album tracklist. Also below, see Edwards's tour schedule, including two Canadian stops: Hubbards, NS, and Burlington, ON.
Billionaire:
1. Save Your Soul
2. Say Goodbye, Tell No One
3. Little Red Ranger
4. When the Truth Comes Out
5. Billionaire
6. Need a Ride
7. Little Pink Door
8. FLA
9. Other People's Bands
10. Pine
Kathleen Edwards 2025 Tour Dates:
06/13 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
06/14 Evanston, IL - SPACE
06/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
06/17 Louisville, KY - Headliners
06/18 Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
06/20 Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots Music Festival
06/21 Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival
06/22 Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
08/21-23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut
08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens
09/14 Albany, NY - Lark Hall
09/16 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
09/17 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
09/19 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse
09/20 Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival
09/21 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere