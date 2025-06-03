Kathleen Edwards has announced a wealth of new music in the form of the new album Billionaire. It's out August 22 through Dualtone Records / MNRK Music Group, and the opening cuts, "Save Your Soul" and "Say Goodbye, Tell No One," are out now.

The album was produced by Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson, and a press release compares its style to that of her 2002 debut, Failer.

"I decided to call the record Billionaire because the word is used in such a caustic way these days," Edwards said in a statement. "But we should all want to be billionaires in life, to be rich in experience, friendship, purpose, and the pursuit of the things that bring us joy."

Gena Johnson said in a statement, "Kathleen is as funny as she is deep. She loves to rock, have fun and nerd out on guitar tones, which both Jason and I love to do as well. It was important to us to make sure we were featuring all the sides of her in the production of this album from tracking to final mix. She totally thrived on the energy of the full band when we were in the studio."

Hear the first two songs from the album below, and scroll past that to see the album tracklist. Also below, see Edwards's tour schedule, including two Canadian stops: Hubbards, NS, and Burlington, ON.







Billionaire:

1. Save Your Soul

2. Say Goodbye, Tell No One

3. Little Red Ranger

4. When the Truth Comes Out

5. Billionaire

6. Need a Ride

7. Little Pink Door

8. FLA

9. Other People's Bands

10. Pine

Kathleen Edwards 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

06/14 Evanston, IL - SPACE

06/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

06/17 Louisville, KY - Headliners

06/18 Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

06/20 Mount Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots Music Festival

06/21 Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival

06/22 Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

08/21-23 Hubbards, NS - The Sundown Salut

08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens

09/14 Albany, NY - Lark Hall

09/16 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09/17 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/19 Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse

09/20 Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival

09/21 Alexandria, VA - Birchmere