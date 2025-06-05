Canadian audiences will get a macrodose of death metal this fall as Kataklysm and Vader team up for a North American tour.
The Carnival of Death Tour also includes Malevolent Creation and Skeletal Remains. The tour will be hitting various US cities and making four Canadian stops: Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal.
The Polish band Vader will headline all the US stops, while the Montreal-bred Kataklysm will headline the shows here in their home country. See the schedule below. Tickets are on sale now.
Carnival of Death 2025 Tour Dates:
10/01 Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet
10/02 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
10/03 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/04 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
10/06 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
10/07 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
10/08 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
10/09 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
10/10 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
10/11 West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-a-Go-Go
10/12 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
10/13 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
10/14 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
10/16 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
10/17 Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway
10/18 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater (Studio B)
10/19 Chicago, IL - Reggie's
10/20 Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge
10/21 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/22 Ottawa, ON - Overflow
10/23 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne
10/24 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
10/25 Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
10/26 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch