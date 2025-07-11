Amidst his public crashout, Justin Bieber will release a new album tomorrow via Def Jam Recordings.

UPDATE (11/07, 9:10 a.m. ET): As threatened, Bieber has released his seventh studio album SWAG at midnight. Contributors to the whopping 21-track record include Lil B, Dijon, Gunna, Mk.gee, Daniel Caesar, Sexxy Redd, Druski, and Cash Cobain. Listen to it below, if that's your kind of thing.

Sources revealed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, which claims that Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain will appear as features. Bieber and Def Jam have both declined THR's request for comment.

This is in alignment with some billboard sightings in Reykjavik and Los Angeles, which show a picture of Bieber next to plain, grey, serif text that reads "SWAG." Considering there's a parental advisory in the bottom right corner of that segment of the ad, maybe it's the title of the album. How 2012 of him!

Bieber's last album was 2021's Justice. The new effort will be his first without his longtime manager Scooter Braun backing him, as the pair parted ways in 2023.



