He remains standing on business, apparently. Justin Bieber's surprise album SWAG was decent! Sure, a lot of it was pretty shameless Mk.gee and Dijon vibe-snatching, but at least he actually brought those guys in to work on it?

Its follow-up, SWAG II, arrives — less than a month later — tonight at midnight, according to Bieber's social media posts, which were preceded by billboards popping up in London, New York, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai.

Billboard reported last month that the first SWAG album was the beginning of a steady drip of new material, with insiders saying that the pop star has "been working on a ton of new music — and has another, more pop-inspired album on the way."