Some Toronto musicians are paying tribute to Talking Heads' iconic Stop Making Sense, including Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay of July Talk, Jason Collett, Bry Webb, and myst milano.

Inevitably titled Start Making Sense, the tribute is being staged by Toronto community newspaper the West End Phoenix. Taking place in the courtyard at 1655 Dupont Street, the lineup for the journalistic fundraiser also includes Regina Gently, Shakura S'aida, Tara Slone and Lucas Silveira.

Early bird tickets cost $66 plus HST until August 1, or $80 plus HST after that. Tickets are available here.

See the performers and their songs below. Some performers have yet to be announced.

Shakura S'aida - "Psycho Killer"

Lucas Silveira - "Heaven"

Bry Webb - "Thank You for Sending Me an Angel"

myst milano. - "Found a Job"

TBA - "Slippery People"

Randy Ray - "Burning Down the House"

Don Kerr - "The Great Curve"

Jason Collett - "Life During Wartime"

Tara Slone - "Making Flippy Floppy"

TBA - "Swamp"

Felicity Williams - "What a Day That Was"

Lee Rose - "This Must Be the Place"

Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay (July Talk) - "Once in a Lifetime"

Regina Gently - "Genius of Love"

TBA - "Girlfriend"

Dave Wall - "Take Me to the River"

Talia Schlanger - "Cross Eyed and Painless"

Stephen Stanley, et al. - "Road to Nowhere"