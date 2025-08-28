Julianna Riolino's sophomore solo album Echo in the Dust is due to arrive this fall, and after a run of summer tour dates, she's ready to head back out on the road behind the effort.

The singer-songwriter has mapped out a sprawling North American tour, beginning in November and extending through to February. It includes 17 Canadian performances, with dates all over BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, as well as key cities across the US. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 29.

In preparation, she's also shared a new cut from the album, a collaboration with Alex Edkins of METZ called "Full Moon."

"Full Moon" is "my ancient friend in the sky, reminding me that we must go through phases of emptiness in order to feel whole again," Riolino said in a release. "This song plays on the idea that there is a connectedness between us, the earth and the universe outside of us. The moon itself exists as a reminder to look within to grow without. The song itself is anchored by the heartbeat of kick drum and bass, it sparkles with the magic of synths and hears our cries through the echoing guitars."

Edkins added of their collaboration, "It was such a pleasure to contribute guitar to three songs from Julianna's great new album Echo in the Dust, I'm just a big fan of her work. When I first heard the rough mix for 'Full Moon' I was so excited that Julianna was very clearly and intentionally pushing her music into new sonic territory. I was hearing an 80's Stevie Nicks influence and some Daniel Lanois vibes from Aaron Goldstein's production on this song. Originally, I sent something like eight intertwining guitar lines that were more on the ambient side, but the parts that made the cut were the far more unhinged and aggressive solo parts. I think the entire album is a huge step forward and people are going to love it."

Hear the new single below, and check out Riolino's complete tour schedule as well.



Julianna Riolino 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

09/20 Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall

11/12 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

11/13 Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

11/14 Sacramento, CA - Old Ironside

11/16 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

11/17 Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

11/18 Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

11/19 Penticton, BC - Dream Café

11/20 Rossland, BC - Flying Steamshovel

11/22 Calgary, AB - The Palomino

11/23 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

11/25 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

11/26 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/27 Winnipeg, MB - Side Stage

11/29 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

11/30 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

12/01 St Louis, MO - Old Rock House

12/02 Chicago, IL - Hideout Club

12/04 Windsor, ON - Meteor

12/05 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

12/06 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

02/13 London, ON - Palasad Social Bowl

02/14 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

02/16 Richmond, VA - The Camel

02/17 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

02/18 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One

02/21 Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

02/22 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

02/24 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

02/25 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

02/26 St Catharines, ON - Warehouse