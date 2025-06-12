Ontario's own Julianna Riolino's debut album is getting its sophomore follow-up at last: Echo in the Dust will arrive October 24 via her own MoonWhistle Records.

She shared in a release, "What I'm talking about on this record are universally felt: you can have a romantic relationship, friendship, or professional relationship and start to identify as you grow and learn the toxic parts that can exist in all of those."

"You think, 'why do I feel bad? Why is this happening again?'" Riolino continued. "But I'm allowing this to happen because I haven't told myself I deserve better. This record helped me learn to accept and love myself. To put myself first and stand on my own two feet."

The album's first preview comes in the form of lead single "On a Bluebird's Wing," which the artist describes as "a cyclical celebration of inner and outer growth." She elaborated:

What is it to be human? To love? To yearn? To falter? To learn? We must celebrate the good with the bad and forgive ourselves for our past mistakes. Feeling the freedom of self in song and spirit. Turning your corner, and letting you grow. At long last, winter has faded and spring is on the wing of tomorrow! Smell a flower, twirl with the wind, let love be the lesson and begin again?

Listen to that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist and Riolino's upcoming Canadian tour schedule.



Echo in the Dust:

1. Like a Rembrandt

2. Smile

3. Full Moon

4. Seed

5. Be Good to Your Mother

6. It's a Shakedown

7. Running

8. Let Me Dream

9. On A Bluebird's Wing

10. I Wonder

11. The Less I Know

Julianna Riolino 2025 Tour Dates:

06/27–29 Wells, BC - ArtsWells Festival

07/18–20 Dawson City, YK - Dawson City Music Festival

07/25–26 Richards Landing, ON - Go North Music Festival

08/08–10 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Festival

09/20 Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall

