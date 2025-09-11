Last month, Real Estate announced a fall tour celebrating the anniversary of their 2014 album, Atlas — however, guitarist Julian Lynch will not be there, as he's announced his departure from the band.

UPDATE (9/11, 9:38 a.m. ET): The band have now announced that multi-instrumentalist James Richardson will be replacing Lynch on guitar on their upcoming tour. "You might notice a new and friendly face on stage with us this fall," Real Estate wrote in an Instagram post. "Please join us in welcoming @jomdry to the Real Estate Family! This dude rocks !!! … and he's played on some of your favourite records of all time, I'm sure of it."

Richardson has been a longtime member of MGMT's live band, and has made recent contributions to Cameron Winter's Heavy Metal and the Weapons soundtrack.

"I'm so grateful to have been able to spend most of the last decade creating, performing and travelling with my friends in the band Real Estate," the musician wrote in the caption of an Instagram post this weekend. "Next week's brief leg of touring with Tennis will hold special significance for me, since these will be my final shows with the band before I move on to other things."

Lynch continued, "Thank you to my bandmates for sharing these experiences with me. Thanks also to Real Estate's welcoming fans and to all of the kind and talented people I've been able to meet or work with along the way."

Lynch joined the indie rock group back in 2016, after former guitarist Matt Mondanile left amid sexual misconduct allegations. Since then, Lynch has played on Real Estate's albums In Mind, The Main Thing and Daniel, as well as releasing several solo albums, the most recent being 2021's Animals 2.