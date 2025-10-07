California punk rockers Joyce Manor have announced their seventh studio album, I Used to Go to This Bar, which is set to arrive January 30 via Epitaph.

The new record was produced by Epitaph founder and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz, who signed on to produce the record after working on its recently released first single "All My Friends Are So Depressed." "I've been extremely proud of Joyce Manor since we signed them, and [singer] Barry [Johnson] and I have always had an excellent working relationship together," Guretiwtz shared in a release. "I loved the song, but I could hear it done in a totally different way. He said, 'Well, would you ever consider producing a single for us?' And was like, 'Dude, I would love to."

"Working with Brett was amazing," Johnson added. "When it comes to our musical DNA, he's one of the architects of everything we grew up on. Having him guide our record helped us make something that we could put next to those classic records that shaped us. I really feel like we were behind the wheel, and I'm really proud of it."

The forthcoming album was also recorded with three different drummers: David Hidalgo Jr., Joey Waronker and the band's current touring drummer Jared Shavelson. "Over the last 16 years, it's very much felt like the three of us have this chemistry of playing music together," shared bassist Matt Ebert, "and have this pattern of drummers not staying around for too long. It made sense to forge forward as the three of us and figure out the drummer situation as we go."

In addition to the announcement, Joyce Manor have also shared the new single "Well, Whatever It Was," accompanied by the Lance Bangs-produced/directed music video that parodies The Great British Bake Off, starring the band as contestants in The UK Rock Bake Off with a cast portraying Robert Smith, Noel and Liam Gallagher, Morrissey, Kate Bush and others. Check out the music videos for the two previously released singles below.

Joyce Manor will be supporting the new record with an upcoming North American tour that will take them across multiple cities in the US and Canada. The outing begins next March, and they'll eventually make their way north for Canadian shows in Toronto (March 26), Calgary (May 8), Edmonton (May 9) and Vancouver (May 11) in spring. They'll be joined by Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage and Combat on all dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning today at 12 p.m. local time.

See the album's tracklist and the tour schedule below.







I Used to Go to This Bar:

Know Where Mark Chen Lives Falling Into It All My Friends Are So Depressed Well, Whatever It Was Used to Go to This Bar After All You Put Me Through The Opossum Well, Don't It Seem Like You've Been Here Before? Grey Guitar

Joyce Manor 2026 Tour Dates:

03/09 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/11 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

03/12 Houston, TX - House of Blues

03/13 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

03/14 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

03/16 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

03/17 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

03/18 N. Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

03/20 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

03/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

03/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

03/24 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

03/25 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

03/26 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

03/27 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

03/28 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

04/10 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/17 Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/26 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

04/27 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

04/30 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

05/01 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

05/02 Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

05/04 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

05/05 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

05/07 Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

05/08 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

05/09 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

05/11 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/12 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05/13 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

05/15 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore