Burlington-raised country singer Josh Ross got himself in hot water last month when he called the US "the best fucking country in the world," leading to some fans calling for him to removed from the lineup for Ottawa's official Canada Day concert. He subsequently apologized, and during the show yesterday (July 1), took care to be extra patriotic.

After opening his brief set with his hit "Single Again," Ross told the crowd at LeBreton Flats Park (with a hint of a Southern drawl), "I just want to say I'm damn proud to be Canadian and represent Canada no matter where I go in the world. So thank you guys for being here today. I appreciate you very much."

Ross apologized following his previous on-stage comments. He said in his apology, "I feel like I'm always representing Canada no matter where I go. I'm born and raised in Canada, but I've been living in Nashville for the last five-plus years. Half of my family lives in Canada, the other half is here in the US, and I'm as proud of establishing myself in the US as I am being Canadian."

The full Canada Day concert is below. It features Sarah McLachlan, Cœur de pirate, Tom Cochrane, TALK and more.