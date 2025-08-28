Back in May, Josh Freese announced that he'd been fired after two years of being the Foo Fighters' drummer — and proceeded to list 10 possible reasons why the band had let him go, since he claimed they hadn't given him an explanation. Then, at the end of last month, the Foos announced the great switcheroo that was Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin joining them as timekeeper, with Freese filling in for him on NIN's world tour.

Freese has given his first interview since losing his post, which he took up in 2022 after the death of Taylor Hawkins, and opened up about his firing. In a profile for The New York Times, the drummer told Bob Mehr that his role with the Foos was an intimidating situation to go into: "I'm coming in as Dave Grohl's drummer, and the guy that's supposed to save the day after the beloved Taylor Hawkins died," he explained, saying he felt "like I had to be firing on all cylinders all the time."

As for why he was dismissed, Freese remarked, "Looking back, it was probably more an issue with their management," but added, "It wasn't music that I really resonated with."

"I couldn't believe it," the musician remarked of him and Rubin swapping places in NIN, for whom Freese previously drummed from 2005 to 2008. "But Ilan's a phenomenal drummer, a phenomenal musician. He'll be perfect for the gig."

