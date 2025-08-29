Drummer Josh Freese was recently ousted from the Foo Fighters before jumping ship to Nine Inch Nails, and now he's apparently lined up his next gig: he's rejoining Weezer's live band.

This news comes from his brother Jason Freese, who is the touring keyboardist and sax player for Green Day. Video footage of Jason Freese speaking with fans was posted on the ¡Green Day Chile! Facebook page, and he shared the Weezer news.

"Now he's going to go [join Weezer] next month," he said. "He's still playing in Nine Inch Nails, but Nine Inch Nails is going to be down for a while, and then Weezer's going out [on tour]. The drummer of Weezer, Pat [Wilson] wants to play guitar, so Josh is gonna go out with them. He's just going to do, I think, one tour with them."

The fan said that she was going to see Weezer live in Chile, and Jason said that Josh would most likely be playing drums at the show. Josh Freese previously drummed in Weezer's live lineup from 2009 to 2011.

Weezer have some US dates through the late summer and early fall, followed by a run in South America and Australia. As of this writing, they don't have any Canadian shows booked.